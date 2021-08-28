Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 405,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $261,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $420,524.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock worth $1,079,545 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

