Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.