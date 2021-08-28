Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $200,139.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $200,139.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001578 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052503 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.08 or 0.01351767 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

