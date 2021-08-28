Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by Citigroup

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

