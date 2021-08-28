Piper Sandler Comments on Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.
Shares of XPOF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
