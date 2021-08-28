Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the July 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
