Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the July 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 127.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 489.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 376,935 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

