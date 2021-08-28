Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 500 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PHR opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

