Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.25. Zacks Investment Research now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Photronics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3,085 shares changing hands.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

