Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,176 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $102.10. 2,989,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.