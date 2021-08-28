PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 323.6% in August

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a growth of 323.6% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PharmaCielo stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 30,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. PharmaCielo has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

