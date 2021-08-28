PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 323.6% in August

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a growth of 323.6% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
PharmaCielo stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 30,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. PharmaCielo has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.33.
About PharmaCielo
