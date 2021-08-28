Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, an increase of 3,679.7% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Petroteq Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

