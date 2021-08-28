Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 822,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,813. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

