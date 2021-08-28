PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

