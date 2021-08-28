Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 385,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $780.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

