PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 231.1% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $983.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00116687 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 156.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,106,711 coins and its circulating supply is 61,329,240 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

