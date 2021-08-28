PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

