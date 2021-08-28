Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.11 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.24). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 778,139 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £293.36 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.16.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

