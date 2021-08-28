Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.09, but opened at $103.49. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $105.23, with a volume of 296,862 shares changing hands.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $1,678,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

