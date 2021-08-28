Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $9.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. 31,717,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

