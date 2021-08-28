Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $104.34 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.