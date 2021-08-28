Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Paychex reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 76,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 105,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.