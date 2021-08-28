Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

