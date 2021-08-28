Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) VP Sells $57,576.00 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $57,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PATI stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Patriot Transportation by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patriot Transportation by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

