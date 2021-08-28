Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) VP Sells $57,576.00 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $57,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PATI stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.38%.
About Patriot Transportation
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
