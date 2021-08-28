Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $304.27. 614,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $304.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

