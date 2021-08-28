Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 559.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

PAG stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 566 ($7.39). The company had a trading volume of 165,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 543.38. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578 ($7.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

