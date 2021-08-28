Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

