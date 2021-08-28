Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $455.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $463.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

