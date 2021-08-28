Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 152.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. 52,268,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock valued at $167,029,830. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

