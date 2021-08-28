Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 79,439 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,959,760.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 52,067,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

