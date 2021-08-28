Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 323,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.