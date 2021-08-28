Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.87

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 4819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.