Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Cut by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

