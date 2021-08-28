Osisko Mining’s (OSK) $5.50 Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.45.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 773,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,938. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 336,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,182 shares of company stock valued at $140,028.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.