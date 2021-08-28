Osisko Mining’s (OSK) $5.50 Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.45.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.