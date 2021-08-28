Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $152,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 220,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

