Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the July 29th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BPSR opened at $0.10 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Also, CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $39,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,300 over the last quarter.

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

