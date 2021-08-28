OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 54.4% in August

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

