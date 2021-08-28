OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get OppFi alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OppFi in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OppFi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OppFi (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.