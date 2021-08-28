Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $16,315,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

