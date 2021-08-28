Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Covanta worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 296,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

