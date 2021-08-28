Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.