Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVV stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.