Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.