Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

