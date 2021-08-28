Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Sells $738,451.61 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

OPNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

