Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130.78 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $955.55 million and approximately $130.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00290155 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00049087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

