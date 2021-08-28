Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.87. 403,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,614. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

