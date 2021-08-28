Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.89. 19,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,913. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.