Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.89. 19,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,913. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
