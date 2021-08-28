Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTLC remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

