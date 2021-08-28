ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

