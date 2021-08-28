Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,512,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

